A$AP Rocky ‘DON’T BE DUMB WORLD TOUR’ Set List & Set Times

‘Purple Swag’ makes the cut as Rocky touches down in Montreal.
A$AP Rocky will perform at Montreal’s Centre Bell on June 1, 2026, delivering a career-spanning set.
Doors open at 7:00 PM, with the rapper scheduled to take the stage at 9:00 PM after opener Thoto.
While the full show includes dozens of tracks, three key moments stand out.
Fans can expect the psychedelic classic ‘L$D,’ the explosive crowd-favourite ‘Praise the Lord,’ and a live debut of ‘ORDER OF PROTECTION,’ a track never before performed on stage.
The 125-minute performance wraps up around 11:30 PM. Rocky will also pull from his deep catalogue, but these three songs are already generating the most buzz online.
Tickets remain available for what promises to be one of Montreal’s biggest hip-hop nights of 2026. Do not miss this intimate arena experience.
A$AP Rocky Full Set List
Grim Freestyle
Trunks
HIGHJACK
ORDER OF PROTECTION
HELICOPTER
STOLE YA FLOW
SWAT TEAM
Praise the Lord (Da Shine)
A$AP Forever
Tailor Swif
RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)
NO TRESPASSING
STOP SNITCHING
PLAYA
STFU
PUNK ROCKY
Sundress
American Sabotage
DECEMBER 31ST
Rockstar
GEMSTONEZ ITZ THA GR1M
No Limit
r. cali
Telephone Calls
PICK IT UP
Fukk Sleep
Multiply
Yamborghini High
Purple Swag
Peso
LVL
Wassup
Fashion Killa
Everyday
Long Live A$AP
STAY HERE 4 LIFE
L$D
DON’T BE DUMB / TRIP BABY
Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2
A$AP Rocky Full Tour Dates
May 31, 2026 – Toronto, ON
Jun. 1, 2026 – Montréal, QC
Jun. 2, 2026 – Boston, MA
Jun. 4, 2026 – Philadelphia, PA
Jun. 7, 2026 – Queens County, NY – The Governors Ball Music Festival 2026
Jun. 8, 2026 – Baltimore, MD
Jun. 11, 2026 – Atlanta, GA
Jun. 12, 2026 – Charlotte, NC
Jun. 14, 2026 – Orlando, FL
Jun. 15, 2026 – Miami, FL
Jun. 18, 2026 – Dallas, TX
Jun. 19, 2026 – Austin, TX
Jun. 20, 2026 – Houston, TX
Jun. 23, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ
Jun. 25, 2026 – San Francisco, CA