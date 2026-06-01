A$AP Rocky ‘DON’T BE DUMB WORLD TOUR’ Set List & Set Times

‘Purple Swag’ makes the cut as Rocky touches down in Montreal.

A$AP Rocky will perform at Montreal’s Centre Bell on June 1, 2026, delivering a career-spanning set.

Doors open at 7:00 PM, with the rapper scheduled to take the stage at 9:00 PM after opener Thoto.

While the full show includes dozens of tracks, three key moments stand out.

Fans can expect the psychedelic classic ‘L$D,’ the explosive crowd-favourite ‘Praise the Lord,’ and a live debut of ‘ORDER OF PROTECTION,’ a track never before performed on stage.

The 125-minute performance wraps up around 11:30 PM. Rocky will also pull from his deep catalogue, but these three songs are already generating the most buzz online.

Tickets remain available for what promises to be one of Montreal’s biggest hip-hop nights of 2026. Do not miss this intimate arena experience.

A$AP Rocky Full Set List

Grim Freestyle

Trunks

HIGHJACK

ORDER OF PROTECTION

HELICOPTER

STOLE YA FLOW

SWAT TEAM

Praise the Lord (Da Shine)

A$AP Forever

Tailor Swif

RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)

NO TRESPASSING

STOP SNITCHING

PLAYA

STFU

PUNK ROCKY

Sundress

American Sabotage

DECEMBER 31ST

Rockstar

GEMSTONEZ ITZ THA GR1M

No Limit

r. cali

Telephone Calls

PICK IT UP

Fukk Sleep

Multiply

Yamborghini High

Purple Swag

Peso

LVL

Wassup

Fashion Killa

Everyday

Long Live A$AP

STAY HERE 4 LIFE

L$D

DON’T BE DUMB / TRIP BABY

Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2

A$AP Rocky Full Tour Dates

May 31, 2026 – Toronto, ON

Jun. 1, 2026 – Montréal, QC

Jun. 2, 2026 – Boston, MA

Jun. 4, 2026 – Philadelphia, PA

Jun. 7, 2026 – Queens County, NY – The Governors Ball Music Festival 2026

Jun. 8, 2026 – Baltimore, MD

Jun. 11, 2026 – Atlanta, GA

Jun. 12, 2026 – Charlotte, NC

Jun. 14, 2026 – Orlando, FL

Jun. 15, 2026 – Miami, FL

Jun. 18, 2026 – Dallas, TX

Jun. 19, 2026 – Austin, TX

Jun. 20, 2026 – Houston, TX

Jun. 23, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ

Jun. 25, 2026 – San Francisco, CA