Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II – Review

Turtle Beach’s Stealth Pro II is an Xbox first flagship with 60mm drivers, Dolby Atmos and swappable batteries good for up to 80 hours.

Turtle Beach has rolled out the Stealth Pro II, a premium wireless gaming headset aimed at Xbox players who want high end sound, long battery life and the freedom to move between platforms. It is officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, but it also runs on PlayStation 4 and 5, PC and any Bluetooth equipped phone or tablet, which makes it less of a single console accessory and more of a central audio hub for whatever you happen to be playing.

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The spec sheet reflects that ambition. Turtle Beach has paired 60mm Eclipse dual drivers with Dolby Atmos spatial audio on Xbox and PC, then added adjustable active noise cancellation, simultaneous Bluetooth and a swappable battery system built for marathon sessions. Connect to Xbox and you also get Game and Chat Mix, so this is clearly made for players who live in the Xbox ecosystem but still want one set of cans that can handle everything else. The same unit moves across PlayStation, Windows and mobile over Bluetooth, which is handy if you are bouncing between consoles, Discord, calls and general listening through the day.

A lot of that flexibility comes down to CrossPlay 2.0. The included USB transmitter dock and transmitter let you switch between sources wirelessly, and you can run up to four USB transmitters if you decide to expand the setup later.

The box says Hi Res Audio, which is accurate, though there is a platform caveat worth knowing before you buy. Over the low latency 2.4GHz USB connection on PC and other compatible systems, the Stealth Pro II is certified for 24 bit, 96kHz wireless audio. Xbox and PlayStation are currently capped at 16 bit, 48kHz, so the Hi Res badge holds up, but the full resolution experience depends on what you have it plugged into.

The 60mm Eclipse dual drivers sit at the heart of the audio story. They are designed to separate low and high frequency content, which Turtle Beach says delivers bigger bass, cleaner detail and a more open soundstage rather than just more volume. Dolby Atmos on Xbox and PC layers a sense of height and space on top of that, sharpening positional cues for competitive players and making single player worlds feel a little larger.

Noise control comes from adjustable active noise cancellation, which uses internal microphones to cut background sound by up to 25dB. It earns its keep whether you are gaming in a noisy room, wearing the headset on a commute, or just trying to shut out enough of the world to stay locked into a match.

Voice chat runs through a detachable unidirectional 9mm floating microphone with AI based noise reduction and flip to mute. Leave the boom off and built in beamforming microphones still let you take calls or jump into chat with a cleaner, more discreet look. Everything can be fine tuned through Turtle Beach’s Swarm II app, which covers EQ, ANC and mic settings and lets you remap the onboard wheel and mode button.

The battery setup might be the smartest part of the package. Rather than a single fixed cell, Turtle Beach gives you two swappable packs rated for up to 40 hours each. One sits in the headset while the other tops up in the dock, for up to 80 hours of rotation in total, so you can hot swap mid session instead of stopping to plug in. For long stints, shared setups or anyone who never remembers to charge their gear, that is a genuinely useful bit of design.

At 393g with the boom mic attached, the Stealth Pro II is not chasing an ultra light crown. The priorities here are premium build, memory foam comfort, solid wireless performance and a deep feature set. In the box you get the headset, a hard shell storage case, a USB charging cable, the transmitter dock, the USB wireless transmitter and both swappable battery packs.

The Hi Res Audio support is at its best on PC and compatible devices, but as a headset built around Xbox that still plays nicely with everything else, it is a seriously loaded piece of kit. Check them out here.