March at DEAD SET brings Violet Harbour, AVALANCHE and a Friday the 13th Doom Tomb special

DEAD SET, Darlinghurst’s underground rock room, is officially in full stride.

The small, sweat-slick space has quickly carved out a reputation for loud, close-up sets – and across five stacked weekends this March you’ll catch everything from hazy alt-rock and glam stomp to sludge, doom, metalcore and straight-up hard rock muscle.

There’s hometown headline slots, welcome home shows, a Friday the 13th stacked with misery, and plenty of DJs keeping things loose long after the bands have packed down.

If you like your gigs up close and a little feral, this one’s for you.

Friday March 6 – Violet Harbour, Spinning Cupids, Ditzy Dog, Casual Affair

Headliners Violet Harbour bring their hazy, ‘90s-leaning alt-rock to the top slot at 10pm. The Sydney outfit, formed around songwriter Chiara Maccioni, have been steadily climbing the indie ranks — including a recent appearance at Laneway. Expect moody vocals, and reverb-drenched guitars.

Support comes thick and fast with Spinning Cupids at 9:10pm – dial up the moody rock textures, while Ditzy Dog 8:20pm, inject some femme-fronted glam chaos into the mix. Casual Affair kick things off at 7:30 sharp with their signature dirty stomp and grimy blues.

RIKKI handles DJ duties.

Saturday March 7 – Big Red Fire Truck, Boys At The Back

Manly Beach hard rockers Big Red Fire Truck headline at 10pm, bringing the kind of beach-bred muscle that rattles pint glasses.

Sydney outfit Boys At The Back took the stage at 9pm, delivering their signature female-led glam rock, packed with big riffs and pounding drums.

DJ Axl Bros keeps it spinning between sets.

Friday March 13 – The Doom Tomb, Oar, Amammoth, Mourners

How many Friday the 13ths do we get in a year? Either way, this one belongs to The Doom Tomb.

Oar close the night with their atmospheric black metal steeped in doom at 10pm.

9 pm Amammoth deliver their stoner/sludge/doom heft straight from Sydney’s underbelly, and Mourners bring a dose of death doom at 8pm — embrace your misery.

Goggles takes over the decks.

Saturday March 14 – Major Arcana, Jan., Reddshift

Major Arcana headline at 10pm with their explosive alternative hard/noise-rock, straight out of Wollongong’s thriving live scene.

Jan blend emo sweetness with post-hardcore weight from the Central Coast at 9pm. Reddshift kick things off at 8 – bringing their South Sydney hardcore grit, with tracks like ‘Lens’ and their EP Cautionary Tales.

SPACE TRUCKIN’ on DJ duties.

Friday March 20 – st.sinner, Aurateque, Nightdive, Soulslee

Canberra’s st.sinner on at 10pm – closing out the night with their pop-fused metalcore punch.

Aurateque – 9pm –mix punk energy with alternative metal, math rock flourishes and electronic textures.



Nightdive – 8:20pm – lean into atmospheric heaviness, pulling from the Deftones/Underoath school of cathartic crunch.



Soulslee – 7pm – open with alternative rock tones to set the mood.

RIKKI returns to the decks.

Saturday March 21 – Bad Moon Born, Grand Union

Headliners Bad Moon Born take the stage at 10pm with big choruses and hard rock swagger.

Grand Union support at 9 – keep it bluesy and high-energy, channelling ‘70s slide guitars and soulful vocals.

DJ Nitecall spins late.

Friday March 27 – Sonic Reducer, Kate Moth

Sonic Reducer tear through a headline set packed with raw, melodic punk cuts at 10pm. The Canberra four-piece dropped their sophomore record SQUEEZE in 2025 to serious acclaim — expect sweat on the walls.

9pm sees Kate Moth — think Kate Moss with a lisp — bring five-piece indie bite from Eora/Sydney. Fans of RFA or The Belair Lip Bombs, this one’s yours.

DJ Nitecall keeps the party rolling.

Saturday March 28 – AVALANCHE, Cismic, Second Guess

AVALANCHE headline with a Welcome Home Show that promises maximum volume at 10pm. Known as one of the hardest working hard rock bands in Oz, they’ve got the kind of raw energy that could shake the froth off your schooner.

Supports comes in the form of Cismic’s mix of hard rock with flashes of metal and punk at 9pm, and Second Guess – alt-rockers straight out of Sydney/Eora at 8pm.

Goggles closes it out on the decks.

This lineup will sort you out good and proper this month.

