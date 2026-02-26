Harry Styles says he’s on Raya – but not for the reason you think

Italian lessons, not late-night swiping.

Donning a cape, elf ears and a crown precariously balanced on top of them, Harry Styles entered Brittany Broski’s chaotic YouTube kingdom, Royal Court, and promptly gave the internet a new headline.

The interview was gleefully chaotic. The pair covered everything from Styles’ regret over his “really, really tight jeans” era of the 2010s, to his alarming yoghurt consumption, to his admiration for Rosalía’s latest album, Lux.

At one point, Broski accused him of lying about his first ever favourite song. She asked outright: “Are those teeth fake?”

Styles didn’t miss a beat.

“No,” he replied. “This hairline is though.”

But buried inside the elf-eared absurdity was a revelation that travelled much faster than his yoghurt obsession: Styles confirmed he’s on Raya.

Celebrity dating app, Raya

Despite his apparent ongoing relationship with Zoë Kravitz, Styles told Broski he still has the celebrity dating app…but not for romance.

“Mostly just talking with friends, and I do a little bit of the app, too–Raya,” he said, before clarifying the real reason.

“Just for grammar and stuff. It’s good to be seeing [Italian] all the time. Just being immersed in it is the best way to learn.”

In other words, not thirst, just verb conjugation.

Kravitz and Styles were first linked in August 2025 after a fan account shared footage to X of the pair walking arm-in-arm through Rome.

Three weeks ago, on January 31, they were spotted together again in Los Angeles.

The ambiguity is intentional, In a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Styles made his stance clear:

“I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively… There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way.”

Even when admitting he’s on Raya, Styles somehow reveals everything and nothing at once.

A dating app mention, an Italian lesson, a self-deprecating hairline joke, and suddenly everyone’s dissecting every little detail.

All from a man in elf ears insisting he’s just on Raya for grammar.