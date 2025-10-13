Needle In The Hay 2025 Prize Spotlight: Bastl Instruments

The Needle In The Hay 2025 prize pack holds a little slice of synth heaven

Needle In The Hay is back with another round of gear, this time leveling up the love for modular magic with the legendary Bastl Instruments.

This year’s prize pack puts two of Bastl’s pocket-sized Kastle instruments in winners’ hands: the first prize gets both the Kastle 2 FX Wizard and Kastle 2 Wave Bard, while second and third place pick up one each.

The Kastle 2 FX Wizard is a compact, patchable multi-effects unit that handles everything from clean stereo delays to wild pitch-shifting and glitch effects.

It’s stereo-ready, battery or USB-C powered, and built to slot into any modular setup. Modulation, LFOs, a pattern generator, and an envelope follower give you plenty of ways to shape and transform sound without locking you into presets.

The Kastle 2 Wave Bard is a portable sample player that’s all about experimenting with rhythms and textures. You can load your own samples, sequence them, reverse them, or run them through built-in effects.

Its semi-autonomous patterns and CV/GATE options make it easy to integrate into live setups or just play around with ideas on the fly.

For anyone into modular, experimental, or just portable electronic gear, Needle In The Hay’s 2025 prizes are a solid opportunity to get hands-on with some of the latest Kastle tools.

Prize line-up:

1st prize: Kastle 2 FX Wizard + Kastle 2 Wave Bard

2nd prize: Kastle 2 FX Wizard

3rd prize: Kastle 2 Wave Bard

Stay connected to Bastl Instruments via Instagram, and stay tuned for winners announce soon.