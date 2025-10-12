Noah Cyrus and Orville Peck team up for haunting new track ‘Love Is A Canyon’

Noah Cyrus and Orville Peck’s new track drifts between dreamy Americana, indie-folk vibes, and big, heartfelt emotion

Noah Cyrus is back with something truly beautiful. ‘Love Is A Canyon,’ her new duet with country icon Orville Peck, lands on the deluxe edition of I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME, and it’s everything you want from a late-night, heart-on-your-sleeve kind of track.

Noah’s dreamy vocals float perfectly against Orville’s deep, haunting tone, making for a duet that’s equal parts emotional and mesmerizing.

The song leans into Americana and indie folk, with acoustic guitars and pedal steel giving it that open, wide-open feeling, and touches of banjo and mandolin adding a little extra warmth.

Lyrically, it’s all about love– twists, its depth, its canyon-like vastness–and Noah and Orville navigate it beautifully together.

Working with Mike Crossey and PJ Harding, Noah clearly shows she’s grown into her own as an artist. ‘Love Is A Canyon’ is a standout on the deluxe album, mixing classic folk vibes with a modern edge, and proving that she’s really found her voice–both emotionally and musically.

Listen to Love Is A Canyon by Noah Cyrus & Orville Peck below.