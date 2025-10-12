Health Scare puts Jordan Peterson in Hospital for Weeks

The controversial figure’s latest health battle was triggered by mould exposure while cleaning a family home, his daughter says.

Controversial commentator Jordan Peterson has spent nearly a month in an intensive care unit following a severe health crisis.

According to his daughter, Mikhaila, the 62-year-old psychologist developed pneumonia and suffered complications from polyneuropathy after a flare-up of a chronic immune condition.

She reports the initial trigger was exposure to mould while cleaning a relative’s home.

In a recent video update, Mikhaila described a slow and difficult recovery, moving from the ICU to a recovery ward but with an uncertain timeline for healing.

Striking a spiritual tone, she suggested the mysterious neurological symptoms resemble a “spiritual attack” and requested prayers.

This hospitalisation echoes Peterson’s 2020 medical ordeal, when he was placed in a medically-induced coma in Russia to treat a benzodiazepine dependency.

Throughout these health battles, Peterson has remained a vocal proponent of an all-beef diet.