Peacemaker Season One & Two: Every song, every hair-metal anthem, and that legendary theme song live moment

Peacemaker finale nails it with Foxy Shazam’s ‘Oh Lord’ live performance

If there’s one thing James Gunn never misses on, it’s a soundtrack.

From Guardians of the Galaxy to The Suicide Squad, he’s the master of pairing carnage with perfect needle drops – and Peacemaker might just be his most joyously deranged mixtape yet.

Across its first two seasons, the HBO Max hit doubles down on glam metal excess, Scandinavian sleaze rock, and every feel-good anthem that shouldn’t work in a superhero show but absolutely does.

Season One resurrected forgotten hair-metal gems, turning Wig Wam’s ‘Do Ya Wanna Taste It’ into a viral dance craze, while Season Two evolved with a heavier, more soulful sonic edge, powered by Foxy Shazam’s ‘Oh Lord.’

What began as a joke dance became a cultural moment – and by the end of Season Two, it all came full circle with that song performed live, loud, and gloriously unhinged.

Season One’s soundtrack was a love letter to 1980s excess – shiny spandex, big choruses, and even bigger guitar solos. Wig Wam’s ‘Do Ya Wanna Taste It’ set the tone from episode one, its strutting riff and camp theatrics announcing that this wasn’t your standard comic-book fare.

It carried through the entire season, reappearing in the finale to bookend Peacemaker’s chaotic arc.

Elsewhere, the series went deep into cult glam: Foxy Shazam’s ‘Welcome to the Church of Rock and Roll,’ Y&T’s ‘Summertime Girls,’ Firehouse, Tigertailz, The Cruel Intentions – each track a neon-soaked callback to a time when rock was more eyeliner than emotion.

Clint Mansell and Kevin Kiner’s score balanced the chaos, while John Cena himself delivered a surprisingly tender piano cover of Mötley Crüe’s ‘Home Sweet Home’ in one of the show’s rare quiet moments.

By the time Season Two dropped, Peacemaker had traded some of its irony for genuine feeling – but the soundtrack still kicked ass.

The new opener, ‘Oh Lord’ by Foxy Shazam, set a more cinematic tone: grand, gospel-tinged, and strangely hopeful, perfectly capturing the show’s evolving heart.

Gunn expanded the playlist with another round of deep cuts from Pretty Maids, Hardcore Superstar, Hanoi Rocks, Sister Sin, and H.E.A.T, proving once again that he’s the patron saint of second-chance rockers. Every episode was its own little mixtape – from the blistering ‘Don’t Ever Leave Me’ to the bittersweet ‘Little Drops of Heaven.’

And then came the finale. ‘Oh Lord’ returned not as just a theme, but as a full-blown emotional crescendo, bridging the season’s wild energy with a touch of redemption.

The magic spilled into real life when Foxy Shazam performed it live for the cast and fans during the Season Two wrap celebration – a perfect closing moment for a show that never took itself too seriously, yet somehow made us care deeply about a guy in a chrome helmet and an eagle named Eagly.

Because only James Gunn could make glam metal feel like therapy – and only Peacemaker could make it cool again.