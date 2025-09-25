Gordon Smith Custom Guitar – Needle In The Hay 2025 Prize Spotlight

Take your music to the next level with a custom Gordon Smith Guitar

For musicians ready to make their mark, Gordon Smith Guitars is offering a one-of-a-kind custom instrument valued at 5 thousand bucks (AU) to spark the next chapter of their sound

Since 1974, Gordon Smith Guitars has been at the heart of British guitar craftsmanship, producing instruments that have resonated through punk, rock, grunge, blues, and indie scenes.

Handcrafted in Northamptonshire, each guitar is a testament to their legacy of quality and innovation.

This year, they’re taking their commitment to new heights by partnering with Needle In The Hay to offer a custom-built Gordon Smith guitar as a prize.

The winner will have the opportunity to design their own instrument, choosing from a vast array of options to create a guitar that truly reflects their style and sound.

Every Gordon Smith guitar is a unique creation, built to the highest standards. From the selection of tonewoods to the choice of pickups and finishes, the possibilities are endless.

Whether you’re drawn to the sleek lines of the Classic S or the bold presence of the Grandé, there’s a Gordon Smith model to suit every player’s preference.

The bespoke build process ensures that each guitar is tailored to the individual’s specifications, resulting in an instrument that feels like an extension of the player. And with a custom case included, your new guitar will be as protected as it is personalized.

Artists like Wolf Alice, and The 1975, have embraced Gordon Smith guitars for their reliability and distinctive tone.

With the Needle In The Hay 2025 prize, the next breakout artist could be you.

