Wollongong’s northern suburbs are known for their beautiful views and peaceful tranquillity…

That is, unless you’re in Thirroul on a Saturday night, then you’ll be treated to some of the South Coast’s best emerging artists… and it gets loud.



Ryan’s Hotel is in the perfect location, right in the middle of town and near the train station. This makes the trip there far easier, which is good, as Ryan’s Saturdays tend to go pretty late.

The sound mixing there is among the best in the Gong, and the music is curated by Echo and Salt.

Well worth a visit.



Ryan’s Hotel

138 Phillip Street, Thirroul