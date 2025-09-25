Local indie band The Tin Heads have a brand new single out

‘Waiting…’ is the new single from the Hornsby-based band

The Tin Heads have had a huge year. An EP release, a new guitarist and now? A new single that’s dripping with the nostalgic, Y2K Garage-indie vibes that fans of the band have come to expect.



“Waiting…” is really The Tin Heads at their best. Lead singer, Noah Lees, sings with his typical almost-but-not-quite deadpan delivery, which doesn’t give much away.



This gives the lyrics a real chance to shine; the emotion comes entirely from the way the song is written, not necessarily the way it’s sung.

It feels very much like a mix between 2000s Julian Casablancas and modern-day Alex Turner, which is to say, very cool.

Lees’ message is a poignant one on this one. According to him, this one’s about patience and learning to cope with change.



“It’s about my own struggles with trying to build good habits, and the impatience toward wanting to see results” Lees said



“It’s basically about learning to be patient and trusting the process.”



And what a change this single brings for the band, with the long-time three-piece officially becoming a four-piece with the addition of Declan Kirk on lead guitar, whose contribution really adds a little something extra to this song that I don’t think I’ve personally heard from these guys in the past.

Fans of the Sydney underground Indie scene might recognise Declan as a member of All Day Breakfast as well.



The Tin Heads have done songs in the past with external producers (such as their EP that was produced via The Grove up on the Central Coast), but something they’ve been doing lately is producing the songs internally, with drummer Orlando Simmons essentially taking on the role of producer himself.

Lees says this dynamic works well, as Simmons already knows exactly what the band is after, even if he sometimes takes more time than more established producers might take.



“We have great chemistry as we’ve worked together for years”, Lees said.



“Our creative vision isn’t being influenced by a third party, so we’re able to strive for exactly what we have in mind when we create a song.”



“Waiting…” is available on all music-streaming platforms.