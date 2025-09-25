Greta Thunberg’s Flotilla ‘Psychologically’ attacked by ABBA’s music

The Swedish Pop group’s music was probably chosen as a means of getting into Thunberg’s head

Unidentified drones have interrupted Greta Thunberg’s Freedom Flotilla, jamming the ship’s radios by blasting ABBA.

Flotilla crew member Greg Stoker claims the onslaught of music from the Swedish pop powerhouse was a targeted attack directed at Thunberg, who is herself Swedish.

He also described in detail the events leading up to the incident.

“Our boat was assailed by a quadcopter,” Stoker said in a video posted to X.

“Also, our VHF radio was hijacked by adversarial comms, and they started playing ABBA.”

UN human rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan says whoever committed the act should be held responsible and called for a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, Israel has stated publicly that it will not allow the flotilla to enter Gaza, citing an ongoing war zone.

Both Italy and Spain have since sent frigates as a precautionary measure against a potential attack.