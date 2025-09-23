Heritage Custom Shop H-150 Gold Top – Needle In The Hay 2025 Prize Spotlight

This gold-top guitar from Heritage Guitars is basically a backstage pass to your next musical era

Needle In The Hay has always been about discovery — finding the track, the artist, the spark that deserves a bigger stage.

This year, Heritage Guitars is helping artists go further than ever. One of the standout prizes? The Heritage Custom Shop H-150 P90 Gold Top.

Handcrafted in Kalamazoo, this single-cut beauty brings raw, expressive tone with endless sustain and vintage character.

Whether you’re chasing lush shoegaze textures, crunchy punk riffs, or silky clean lines, the H-150 delivers.

And yes, it comes with a case, because every gem needs a safe home.

Past Needle In The Hay alumni like Spacey Jane and Tones and I started small — but with prizes like this, 2025’s winner could leap straight into their next musical chapter.

🎸 AUS/NZ Artists: Enter here

🌎 International Artists: Enter here

