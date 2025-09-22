Say hello to JUNO, Brisbane’s pop-rock duo who can turn a chorus into an instant earworm.

Their Needle in the Hay entries this year – ‘Hot and Talking’ and ‘I’m the Man’ – are proof they know exactly how to stick in your head.

Fronted by the magnetic, lyrically fearless Kahlia Ferguson and supported by songwriter/producer/bassist Sam Woods, JUNO have been making waves since 2021.

Working from their home studio, the pair started posting raw song ideas online–and quickly went from internet buzz to real-life shows with a growing cult following.

Kahlia’s fearless lyrics, alt-pop perfect vocals and stage presence meet Sam’s sharp, punchy pop production, making JUNO a duo that’s just as compelling live as they are on record.

In 2024, they toured with UK alt-pop star girli, played Wildlands and BIGSOUND, and supported acts like Blu DeTiger (US), Peking Duk, Caity Baser (UK), Anna of the North (NO), Drax Project, Eves Karydas, and more.

2025’s already been huge: a Queensland Music Award for Best RnB Song, their debut EP ‘Pity Party’, a sold-out headline show in Brisbane, plus back-to-back UK tours with Drax Project and Lyric.

JUNO are carving out a bold, fun space in the Australian pop/rock scene, and it feels like they’re just getting started.

🎧 Listen to JUNO here.

