Bohs & Kneecap launch kit for Palestine

Profits go towards infrastructure in the West Bank.

Bohemian FC has unveiled a striking 2026 away kit designed in collaboration with incendiary Irish rap trio Kneecap.

The design interweaves the Irish and Palestinian flags, symbolising what the club calls an “unbreakable bond” between the two peoples.

Profits will directly support ACLAÍ Palestine, a community gym in Bethlehem’s Aida refugee camp, funding a vital new music studio for young artists.

This initiative, born from a shared conviction for justice, aims to amplify Palestinian voices through creativity.

For Bohs, a fan-owned, not-for-profit club, and Kneecap, known for their outspoken advocacy, this project continues a legacy of meaningful activism.

The jersey is a wearable emblem of resistance and hope, proving that the pitch, and the stage, can be platforms for profound human connection and tangible change.

