Bill Callahan taps into inner life with ‘Lonely City’

Bill Callahan drops reflective new single ‘Lonely City’ ahead of upcoming album

From ‘The Well’ to ‘Sycamore’, Bill Callahan has always had a gift for turning quiet observation into something deeply poetic. He strikes that same chord with his new single, ‘Lonely City’, a surprise holiday gift and the second taste of his upcoming album, My Days of 58.

Over subtle drums and Jerry David DeCicca’s tambourine, Callahan strums his guitar with calm admiration, capturing the small, intimate moments that make a city feel alive. “First thing I do / When I get back to you / Walk around and see what’s new,” he sings, rooting the song in the everyday.

The video, a first for acclaimed street photographer Daniel Arnold, pulls from 15 years of his work to bring the song’s human stories in concrete and steel to life.

“ ‘Lonely City’ is a song I’ve been meaning to write for decades,” Callahan explains. “I tend to focus my writing on humans and the spirit within. So writing about concrete and steel felt like a no go… But of course cities are made by humans, so they are human, too. You have a relationship with them, like friends. You get mad at them when you get a parking ticket, you love them when they offer you a nice meal. It’s a song acknowledging all this.”

My Days of 58, out February 27, 2026, features Callahan’s touring band – Matt Kinsey, Jim White, Dustin Laurenzi – plus Richard Bowden, Pat Thrasher, Chris Vreeland, Mike St. Clair, Bill McCullough, and Eve Searls.

Stream ‘Lonely City’ now and get a first taste of the reflective world Bill Callahan is opening up on his new album.

Pre-order My Days of 58 here.