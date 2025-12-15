Nick Reiner in custody following parents’ deaths

Nick Reiner arrested after deaths of parents Rob and Michele Reiner

Legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner – the creative force behind This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, and A Few Good Men – and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Brentwood, Los Angeles home on Sunday, December 14, in a tragedy that has stunned Hollywood and fans worldwide.

Authorities say the couple suffered fatal stab wounds, and the prime suspect in their deaths is their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, who was taken into custody hours after the bodies were discovered.

Nick, who has faced years of well-documented struggles with addiction and homelessness, was booked on murder charges and is being held without bail at Los Angeles County jail. Reports initially noted a bail amount of $4 million before authorities clarified he would remain in custody.

The couple’s daughter, Romy Reiner, reportedly discovered her parents’ bodies and called emergency responders to the scene.

Nick’s challenges weren’t a secret. A decade ago, he and his father collaborated on the semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie, a story rooted in Nick’s own battles with addiction and his journey through numerous rehab stints.

Despite periods of recovery, his struggles continued. Friends close to the family have painted a picture of a long, painful battle — one that took a tragic turn this holiday season.

Tributes poured in from across the entertainment world and beyond, with peers and fans remembering Reiner as a filmmaker whose work shaped generations. Voices across culture underscored both his artistic legacy and the deep sadness of how his life ended.

The Reiner family has asked for privacy as the investigation continues, and authorities with the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division work to piece together the full circumstances surrounding one of the most devastating celebrity tragedies of the year.