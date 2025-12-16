Coogee Bay Hotel – Beach Bar & Dining Review

We heard Coogee Bay Hotel’s Beach Bar & Dining has a new menu, so we went to check it out.

Coogee Bay Hotel’s Beach Bar & Dining is the kind of place where the ocean views are only half the story.

This coastal hotspot is buzzing – literally. At times, the soundscape is a little chaotic: a DJ spinning on one side, an acoustic set on the other, and the packed courtyard buzzing with chatter. But that’s part of its charm: it’s alive, vibrant, and unapologetically social.

The crowd’s a lively mix of twenty-somethings out to see and be seen, local foodies, and celebrations of every sort fills the space with a friendly, inclusive buzz.

Led by Executive Chef Justin Schott (ex-Mimi’s), the menu leans into fresh, generous flavours. We tried the tofu poke bowl, beetroot and plum salad, ricotta gnocchi in pomodoro and vodka sauce with chilli, cherry tomatoes, basil, and macadamia pangrattato, and the smoked eggplant tostada with corn, guindillas, salsa macha, and jalapeño mayo. Have to say – the tostada stole the show – smoky, rich, and the kind of dish you’d happily eat all to yourself. Steak lovers are well catered for too, with the 250g Black Angus MB3 rump or 300g sirloin, served with chips or mash, gem lettuce, and your choice of sauce, plus the option to add grilled prawns with ancho chilli butter for a luxe upgrade.

The signature cocktails, Coconut & Yuzu Margarita or Pineapple Old Fashioned, are summer in a glass.

Whether you’re staycationing, visiting from out of town, or just getting swept up in the courtyard partying, Coogee Bay Boutique Hotel’s blue line makes it easy to find your way back to your room. Beyond the bar and dining, the hotel itself offers the perfect coastal escape: sunrise walks, seafood by the shore, and sunset drinks with panoramic ocean views, all complemented by all-inclusive packages that include breakfast, dinner, undercover parking, and wi-fi.

Whether you’re chasing a seaside party, or just a rejuvenating staycation, Beach Bar & Dining balances beachside elegance with a lively, can’t-miss atmosphere.

More info here.