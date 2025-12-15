Brian May’s ultimate guitar gift stuns Tony Iommi

A legendary friendship takes shape in wood and wire with a custom-built Red Special

Rock history gained a heartfelt new chapter this week as Queen’s Brian May surprised Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi.

The gift wasn’t symbolic, it was playable, personal, and built with obsessive care.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi)

Brian May has gifted Tony Iommi a left-handed replica of his legendary Red Special guitar, marking a rare meeting of two of British rock’s most influential figures.

The original Red Special, famously built by May and his father Harold in the early 1960s, became inseparable from Queen’s sound and visual identity.

This new version preserves that legacy while tailoring it to lommi’s playing style.

Iommi revealed the gift on social media, sharing photos and calling it “a true gift from Brian, two years in the making.”

Crafted by master builder Andrew Guyton, the guitar mirrors the original’s vintage construction but features a neck shaped to match Iommi’s beloved Jaydee Old Boy.

A built-in treble booster and period-accurate electronics complete the package.

The moment underscores the deep mutual respect between the two guitar heroes, who have shared stages and supported each other for decades.

It also highlights May’s ongoing dedication to guitar craftsmanship, following recent collaborations and limited-edition releases.

For fans, this isn’t just a feel-good story, it’s a reminder that rock’s greatest legends still create, collaborate, and surprise.