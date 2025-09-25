Queen eyes Sphere Residency, says Brian May

Inspired by The Eagles, Brian May is keen to bring the band’s spectacle to the immersive venue.

Queen may soon be taking the stage at the world’s craziest venue.

Guitarist Brian May has revealed that Queen + Adam Lambert are “having conversations” about a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere.

The rock legend confirmed the talks after being “blown away” by The Eagles’ production at the venue, which he called “one of the best shows I’ve ever seen.”

May expressed immense excitement about the creative possibilities, stating, “The stuff that we could bring to this would be stupendous.”

This shift towards a potential residency aligns with May’s current perspective on touring.

Having spent 50 years on the road, the 78-year-old says he no longer desires lengthy tours but still wants to innovate and play live shows.

Drummer Roger Taylor echoed the sentiment that the band is not done, dismissing the idea of a “final farewell tour.”

A Sphere residency would offer the perfect compromise: monumental shows without the grind of constant travel.