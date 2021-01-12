Brian May has dropped a badger-scented perfume, for charity

Brian May has just taken animal activism to another level of cookery, dropping a perfume scented with notes of badger fur.

Infamous glute shredder Brian May has just gone public with his latest project. Amongst his work with Queen and his time as an astrophysicist, May is a fierce advocate for the animals, particularly the UK’s badger population.

Raising money for the Save Me Trust, an animal welfare organisation protesting the slaughter of UK badgers, the guitarist has released a high-quality perfume for the people. Named after the 1980 Queen hit Save Me, the fragrance is reportedly scented with notes of pink pepper, jasmine, sandalwood, and musk. Oh, and “a hint of clean badger fur.”

Strategically culled to reduce the spread of bovine tuberculosis, animal rights activists have been fighting for the conservation of UK badgers for decades now. One such activist just happens to be Brian May. In 2010, the Queen legend formed his animal welfare group, of the same name as his perfume, lobbying for an end to fox hunting and badger culling.

His latest campaign just takes his love for the animals a little too far. According to a review from The Sun, the fragrance gives the wearer an earthy scent, one that suspiciously smells like “badger fur.”

Ever wanted to smell like a BADGER? Well, now you can…. https://t.co/5ONPEjaiLp — Lucy Horobin (@LucyHorobin) January 9, 2021

Although not confirming the scent himself, May has recommended the perfume for those who “want to smell like the British countryside.” This screams badger-scented to me.

The smallest bottle of Save Me will set you back about $239, or you can splurge and treat yourself to a $500 bottle of badger musk. It’s for a good cause.

I am slightly baffled.https://t.co/J6REPoo9Rx — Massan Otter (@MassanOtter) January 9, 2021

Grab your bottle here.