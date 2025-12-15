Welcome to CHEERS with Worm Girlz, celebrating Aussie wine with Aussie music.

Worm Girlz joined us at Happy Mag to talk about community, creativity and the buzz of releasing their debut album. For the five piece, music has always been about connection. “We love making music and being a part of the broader music community, because it just brings people together.”

Over a glass of Bento Pinot Grigio, the pair reflected on how the project came together and where the name itself was born. “The name came from Angie’s twin sister, actually,” they said. “We were just spitballing and nothing was sticking, and she said, you should be called Worm Girlz.”

With their debut album freshly out, everything feels full and fast in the best way. “We just released our debut album, so it’s been crazy over here in Worm HQ,” they shared. “We’re loving that it’s out and that we created something that we’re so proud of.”

The wine on the table matched the energy of the room. Bento is designed for shared moments and modern dining, made to feel at home in lively, informal settings. The 2025 Pinot Grigio is bright and expressive, opening with nashi pear, white peach and citrus blossom, balanced by crisp acidity and a clean, dry finish. Fresh, rounded and easy to drink, it slips effortlessly into conversation.

CHEERS captures artists exactly where they are. In this moment, Worm Girlz are celebrating community, creativity and the simple joy of finally letting their music out into the world. Nice!