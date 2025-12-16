Star-studded musicians unite for epic corporate holiday gig

Bruno Mars, Eddie Vedder, Slash, Yungblud, and more perform rock classics at an exclusive corporate Christmas bash.

A-list musicians recently joined forces for a private Eldridge Industries Christmas party in New York, delivering a night of electrifying covers.

From Nirvana to Led Zeppelin, the performances were a celebration of rock history reimagined by today’s iconic artists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mars Sars ♛❤️🎶🇳🇱 Fan Account (@marssars75)

In a lineup only imaginable in a fever dream, Thursday, December 11 at New York’s Capitol Theatre saw a corporate holiday party transformed into a once-in-a-lifetime concert.

Headlined by Guns N’ Roses’ Slash and Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and producer Andrew Watt, the core band dubbed The Dirty Bats, powered a rotating cast of star vocalists through an unforgettable night of rock classics.

Over 24 songs, the evening traversed decades of rock heritage.

Yungblud kicked things off with raucous renditions of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Start Me Up’, Faces’ ‘Stay With Me’, and Black Sabbath’s War Pigs.

Brandi Carlile followed with her hit ‘The Story’ and delivered stunning takes on Queen’s ‘Tie Your Mother Down’ and Led Zeppelin’s ‘Black Dog’.

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ frontman jumped in to channel Motörhead’s energy on Ace of Spades, while also covering punk and funk classics like Iggy & The Stooges’ ‘Search And Destroy‘, Black Flag’s ‘Nervous Breakdown‘, The Allman Brothers Band’s ‘Whipping Post’, and Sly & The Family Stone’s ‘If You Want Me to Stay‘ a nod to RHCP’s own 1980s cover.

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder brought the night home with his signature tracks Corduroy, Better Man, and Wishlist, and then dived into covers from The Rolling Stones, Dead Boys, and Brinsley Schwarz, bridging generational rock for a fully immersive evening.

Bruno Mars closed the night with a jaw-dropping medley, covering Led Zeppelin’s ‘Whole Lotta Love’, The Police’s ‘Roxanne’, Michael Jackson’s ‘Dirty Diana’, Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Fire‘, and Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’.

The evening culminated in a collective all-star medley featuring Chuck Berry’s Johnny B. Goode and Neil Young’s ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’, creating a rare moment of musical unity across genres and generations.

The Eldridge Industries Christmas party proved that corporate events can be more than champagne and speeches, they can become a historic celebration of music itself.

From classic rock to modern interpretations, this night reminded fans why live performance is irreplaceable.