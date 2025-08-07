Robert Plant pays tribute to Terry Reid, the Man who said ‘No’ to Led Zeppelin

Sometimes the greatest legacy is the one you inspire.

Robert Plant is remembering Terry Reid, the man who could have been Led Zeppelin’s frontman but instead handed Plant the golden ticket to rock immortality.

Reid, the electrifying English singer-guitarist who passed away at 75 after battling cancer, famously turned down Jimmy Page’s offer to front the soon-to-be legendary band, opting to tour with the Rolling Stones instead.

But his legacy didn’t end there. He pointed Page toward a young, fiery vocalist named Robert Plant, and the rest is history.

Plant, now a rock icon himself, took to Facebook to honour Reid, recalling their wild teenage days of crashing gigs and butchering “Season of the Witch” together.

“He catapulted me into an intense new world he chose to decline,” Plant wrote, praising Reid’s voice, charisma, and the raw magic of his music.

Though Reid never reached Zeppelin’s stratospheric fame, his influence echoes through rock history, as the man who passed the torch to one of the greatest voices of all time.