Pierce the Veil expands Aussie Tour after presale tickets fly

Sydney gets a second shot as demand hits fever pitch!

Pierce the Veil’s 2026 Australian tour is already a massive hit, so much so that they’ve added a brand-new Sydney show to meet explosive demand! 🔥

Due to overwhelming presale requests, the post-hardcore icons have announced an extra date at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Saturday, April 11th, just one day after their original show.

Presale tickets for the new gig go live August 7th at 9am, with general sales following on August 8th at 10am local time.

The I Can’t Hear You World Tour, featuring support from Movements and Jack Kays, will now hit six cities, including Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth.

The band, fresh off a 46-date global trek, promises a career-spanning setlist blending emo roots with tracks from their chart-topping 2023 album The Jaws of Life.

“This tour is a monument to everything we’ve built with our fans,” the band declared. And with tickets vanishing fast, it’s clear Australia agrees.

Full dates here:

Wednesday, April 8th

Riverstage, Brisbane

Friday, April 10th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Saturday, April 11th (Added Show)

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Sunday, April 12th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tuesday, April 14th

The Drive, Adelaide

Thursday, April 16th

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth