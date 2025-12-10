Legendary rocker Robert Plant brings Spring Fever tour stateside

Robert Plant is back on the road, bringing Saving Grace and Suzi Dian along for a soulful spring tour.

Robert Plant is hitting the US in spring 2026, performing a string of dates alongside Saving Grace and Suzi Dian. The tour spans iconic cities like Austin, New Orleans, Nashville, Philadelphia, and New York City.

The ‘Spring Fever’ tour comes on the heels of Plant’s latest album, Saving Grace, a collection of covers honouring blues, folk, and Americana greats.

Fans can expect a mix of Plant’s signature vocals and soulful reinterpretations, with Suzi Dian and Saving Grace adding rich harmonies and instrumental depth.

Long before Saving Grace, Plant’s voice carved its way into rock history with Led Zeppelin’s epic anthems, from the haunting wail of ‘Stairway to Heaven‘ to the primal roar of ‘Immigrant Song.’

Every note he sang carried the weight of blues, folk, and mythic storytelling, blending raw power with ethereal nuance.

His past work set the blueprint for generations of rock and folk singers, a legacy of daring experimentation and unmistakable vocal poetry that still echoes in every stage he steps onto today.

Kicking off March 14 in Albuquerque, the tour threads through musical hubs known for their live music culture.

From the jazzy streets of New Orleans to the historic stages of Nashville, each stop promises an intimate yet electrifying connection between Plant, his collaborators, and fans.

Tickets go on early-access pre-sale December 10 via Ticketmaster, with general sales starting December 12.

For collectors and long-time fans, this is a rare chance to witness Plant’s legendary presence paired with fresh, vibrant sounds from his collaborators.