PETA are asking Robert Plant to rename himself to “Robert Plant Wool”

The animal rights group wants the rock legend to champion plant-based fabrics.

In a headline-grabbing stunt blending rock legend with animal activism, PETA has penned a direct plea to Led Zeppelin icon Robert Plant.

The organisation is urging the singer to temporarily rebrand himself as ‘Robert Plant Wool’ to champion November’s Plant Wool Month.

The bold request aims to leverage his famous name to promote eco-friendly, animal-free yarns derived from materials like hemp and cotton waste.

PETA’s letter criticises the traditional wool industry as both ethically problematic for sheep and environmentally destructive, citing its high methane emissions and chemical use.

They believe the rockstar’s symbolic name change would be a powerful crescendo for the sustainable fashion movement, shifting public perception toward compassionate alternatives.

While Plant remains silent on the proposal, the campaign has already successfully woven his name into a global conversation about conscious consumerism.