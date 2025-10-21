Hayley Williams to host intimate ANZ Listening Parties

Experience the critically acclaimed album before anyone else.

Hayley Williams is taking her deeply personal solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, directly to the fans with a series of intimate listening parties across Australia and New Zealand.

The Paramore frontwoman is transforming local record stores into vibrant hubs of community on November 5th and 6th, offering attendees a chance to experience the full album, including unreleased tracks, before its official physical release.

But the celebration doesn’t stop with an early listen. Fans can snag exclusive free posters, tote bags, and wristbands, and even enter to win a mixtape CD personally signed by Williams.

Hailed by critics as a “baptism” and her most certain work yet, the album promises a raw and liberating journey.

This initiative offers a unique, tactile connection to the music, inviting fans to not just hear the album, but to collectively feel its emotional resonance.

Listening parties will be held in the following record stores:

Sydney – HUM Records

Melbourne – Happy Valley

Auckland – Southbound

Christchurch – Penny Lane

Dunedin – Relics

Wellington – Slowboat