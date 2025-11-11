Bill Callahan leans into the messy, magical stuff of being alive.

Alt-country mainstay Bill Callahan is back with My Days of 58, a mighty new 12-track album that digs deep into the strange beauty of everyday life.

The first single, “The Man I’m Supposed to Be,” is out now — a folk-rock confessional that shapeshifts between dreamy, gritty, and downright anthemic.

“I saw that demon inside me / trying to claim my body as its own,” he sings, setting the tone for a record that wrestles with identity and grace in equal measure.

Recorded with his tight-knit touring band, guitarist Matt Kinsey, saxophonist Dustin Laurenzi, and drummer Jim White, the album captures the raw, breathing energy of Callahan’s live shows while sharpening his slice-of-life storytelling. “Improv, unpredictability, the unknown — that’s what keeps me motivated,” he says. “A lot of the best parts of a recording are the mistakes.”

Featuring guests like Richard Bowden, Eve Searls, and Jerry DeCicca, My Days of 58 lands February 27, 2026.

Preorder here.