Jennifer Aniston goes Instagram official with new beau Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston has officially shared her romance with wellness coach and author Jim Curtis.

Over the weekend, the Friends star posted a black-and-white photo of the couple wrapped in an embrace, captioned simply: “Happy birthday, my love. Cherished ❤️.”

Curtis, a New York-based wellness expert and hypnotherapist, specialises in helping clients “break free from patterns” and transform their lives.

He has built a career as a guide to personal growth and self-improvement, combining coaching, workshops, and written work on wellbeing and relationships.

The pair reportedly met earlier this year through mutual friends, and Aniston was already familiar with Curtis’s work and wellness philosophy.

Their connection moved quickly from friendship to romance, with the first public sightings of the pair appearing during a Mediterranean getaway in Mallorca in July 2025.

Since then, they’ve kept things relatively low-key, with casual dinner dates alongside friends including Courteney Cox and Jason Bateman.

Sources describe Curtis as calm, grounded, and a steady presence in Aniston’s life, offering a sense of normalcy away from Hollywood’s spotlight.

The Instagram post marks the first time Aniston has publicly acknowledged the relationship, giving fans a rare glimpse into her private life.

Friends say the couple are happy and supportive of one another, enjoying quiet moments together rather than seeking public attention.