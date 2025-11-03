Diane Ladd, iconic actress and Laura Dern’s mother, dies at 89

Diane Ladd, the fearless actress known for her roles in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Wild at Heart, and Rambling Rose, has died.

Hollywood has lost one of its most distinctive and daring talents. Diane Ladd, the three-time Oscar-nominated actress whose career spanned more than six decades, has passed away at 89.

Her daughter, actress Laura Dern, confirmed the news, calling her mother “my amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother.”

Ladd was known for her fearless, unforgettable performances, from her breakout role as the outspoken waitress Flo in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore to her daring work in David Lynch’s Wild at Heart.

With Lynch, Ladd became a true cinematic icon, bringing her signature mix of intensity, quirk, and charm to his surreal, genre-bending worlds.

She also earned acclaim in Rambling Rose, appearing alongside Dern in a moving, multi-generational story.

Beyond film, Ladd’s career spanned television, stage, and even directing, proving she was as versatile as she was magnetic.

She left an indelible mark on Hollywood, blending bold creativity with a grounded warmth that drew both audiences and fellow actors to her.

Laura Dern’s tribute captured the sentiment of many:

“My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother, Diane Ladd, passed with me beside her this morning, at her home in Ojai, California.”

“She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created. We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now.”

Her talent, daring choices, and unforgettable performances made her a true icon — Diane Ladd’s mark on cinema won’t be forgotten.