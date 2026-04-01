The Backrooms movie trailer is finally here

The trailer for the viral Youtube horror series turned A24 film, Backrooms, has landed.

Backrooms is the directorial debut of 20 year old Kane Parsons.

The film was picked up by A24 after they saw his hugely popular, terrifying found footage series on youtube, under the name Kane Pixels.

That makes him the youngest director in the studio’s history, being only 19 when he signed on.

A pretty crazy achievement, because what had you done by that age?

It also means this film has already garnered immense internet clout and anticipation from his fanbase.

“Backrooms” had its screenplay written by Will Soodik.

Said screenplay follows the concept popularised by online ‘creepypasta’ and urban legend terror.

The film has also brought on quite the A-list cast, which is no mean feat for the young director.

The trailer sees Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value, The Worst Person in the World), and Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave, Doctor Strange) traverse the liminal nightmare familiar to every online horror fan.

Watch the trailer here: