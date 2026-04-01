Everything Everything AUS tour Setlist and Set Times

Everything Everything are almost back in AUS for the 10th anniversary celebration of Get to Heaven.

This is the band’s fifth visit to AUS, and fans can expect to hear the album played in full.

Which is awesome news, meaning you’ll all be able to hear your respective favourite tracks.

The shows are kicking off in Perth next week, on Sunday 12th April at Magnet House.

They will then hit up The Gov in Adelaide on Tuesday 14th April, The Forum in Melbourne on Thursday 16th April, Princess Theatre in Brisbane on Friday 17th April and finally, Metro Theatre in Sydney on Saturday 18th April.

Here’s everything you need to know, and some approximate set times.

Set Times

Doors: 7pm

Hayden Thorpe (Wild Beasts): 8 – 8.30pm

Everything Everything: 9 – 10.20pm

And as per the bands recent shows on this tour, here’s what you can expect to hear.

Everything Everything Get to Heaven 10th Anniversary Tour Setlist

To the Blade Blast Doors Get to Heaven President Heartbeat Brainchild Regret Only as Good as My God The Wheel (Is Turning Now) Fortune 500 We Sleep in Pairs Zero Pharaoh Yuppie Supper Spring / Sun / WInter / Dread Distant Past

Encore:

Hapsburg Lipp No Reptiles Warm Healer

Encore 2: