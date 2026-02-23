Tropfest, the world’s largest short film festival, caught out on AI-generated film

Tropfest is back! And already disappointing us.

Among 16 short films vying for the top spot, one in particular overshadowed an otherwise glamorous evening at Centennial Park

Founded in 1993 by John Polson, Tropfest has been a familiar presence in Sydney’s recent history. Its return generated new hope for burgeoning filmmakers across the country and spurred a flurry of creation.

After financial difficulties and a lack of funding, the not-for-profit Tropfest Foundation was established to breathe new life, featuring a board of surprising billionaires such as Sarah Murdoch and Peter V’landys – names that really make you say, sure, why not.

And yes, the judges included heavy-hitters Margot Robbie, James Cameron, Sarah Snook, Taron Edgerton and Danny Philippou, and yes, Martin Scorsese featured briefly in a piece to camera, and yes, it was a wildly decadent night celebrating filmmaking, but why the fuck was one of those “films” AI-generated?

Syd Confidential tells the story of a disaffected, sardonic detective wandering the streets of Sydney. In gaudy frames of AI’s attempt to sketch a moody, Blade Runner inspired Sydney, he narrates in a gravelly American voice our Harbour city’s shortcomings.

Is “narrate” the correct word, or rather, generate? From visuals to speech, Syd Confidential is a completely AI-generated film.

A script packed with witty one-liners and sarcastic take-downs of expensive coffee, soaring rent prices and Tropfest itself, its complaints are all too familiar with Sydney-siders. It is unknown if the script was also AI-generated, but it often feels too specific for a chatbot to have assembled.

As our detective grumbles about tapping on and off, a lightrail bearing the words ‘SYDHEY’ pulls into ‘NTRAL’ station.

Featuring numerous iconic Sydney locations, one wonders how effective this could have been with real humans.

That is often the question that comes to mind when hearing AI “filmmakers” discuss their newfound liberation in our water-draining, climate-destroying, mind-rotting, robot overlords.

The 51-year-old Port Macquarie local Clinton J Isle had stepped back from filmmaking for nearly two decades. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Isle speaks of his creativity returning in making Syd Confidential.

Isle developed the story over 8 weeks and then began learning animation tools. Questions still surround the work and just how much of it was created by a human hand. The credits don’t give much away, simply stating: “a short film by Clinton J. Isle.”



Tropfest’s official guidelines state that “AI may be used as a creative tool… [it] should support, not replace, human authorship.”

At Centennial Park, audiences didn’t know how to respond. Applause can be heard in the livestream, as well as scattered boo’s and one person crying out “it’s AI!”



Online, reactions were fierce. Cinematographer Eddy Thomas-Bratkovic called it “a slap in the face”, amongst other films that “actual people worked hard on and put real love and care into making.”

For the over 700 filmmakers who submitted to the festival, rejection stings even greater knowing their work was passed over in favour of AI.

What AI devotees often fail to see are the tools they already have at hand; to collaborate with an animator or film with real humans. For a festival that began as a celebration of DIY filmmaking, to see it platforming the hollow visuals of robotic generation is a great disappointment.

Filmmaking is an inherently human act. We enter dangerous territory allowing even 1 entry of slop.

You can watch and celebrate the human finalists on Tropfest’s Youtube, including Lianne Mackessy’s powerful 1st place winner Crescendo.