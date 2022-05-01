WATCH: Korn cover Backstreet Boys’ ‘I Want It That Way’

Nu-Metal legends Korn shared footage of them singing the Backstreet Boys classic I Want It That Way and we’re totally here for it.

Korn was actually in the middle of filming the video for their new singly Worst Is On Its Way when they took 5 minutes to pay tribute to the 90s boy band.

Watch the video below.

Amazingly, after that Korn’s lead singer Head posted a photo of the fellas recreating the cover art of the Backstreet Boys’ 1999 album Millennium.

In response to all the commotion, Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter duetted Korn’s TikTok video, dressed up as a member of Korn with the caption: “can someone please tell me how to do the hair and makeup?”

What a beautiful and unusual friendship.