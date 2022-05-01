Country music star Naomi Judd dies suddenly at age 76

Grammy-award-winner Naomi Judd has passed away suddenly at age 76.

The country singer’s death was confirmed by her daughters, country singer Wynonna and actor Ashley Judd.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the sisters wrote in a statement.

“We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Naomi performed alongside her daughter Wynonna as The Judds and only last year the two were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Naomi’s husband has issued a follow-up statement on his wife’s passing to People Magazine saying: “Naomi Judd’s family request privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information will be released at this time.”

More to come.