Black Sabbath announce reunion for Ozzy Osbourne’s final all-star show

The rock band are set to reclaim the stage for the first time in twenty years at what is being billed as Ozzy Osbourne’s final show

Sometimes the hardest thing in life is saying goodbye and letting go.

Well we may be doing just that as Ozzy Osbourne could be on the brink of his final ever show.

In order to celebrate the occasion he is bringing a few friends along with him, the original Black Sabbath lineup will be joining the rock star on stay for a final hurrah.

With Geezer Butler, Tony Lommi and Bill Ward all set to rejoin Ozzy on stage once more.

The charity event will be held in England at Villa Park, right in the band’s hometown of Birmingham.

Birmingham has played a pivotal role to the development of Black Sabbath and continues to be a driving force today.

Frontman and vocalist Ozzy Osbourne probably said it best with “Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham forever.”

And speaking about metal, the band has a few heavy hitters joining them for the ride.

Metallica, Pantera, Slayer and a rock supergroup consisting of Fred Durst, Billy Corgan, Tom Morello and Slash will also be joining in on the action.

Now that I’ve given you some exciting news, it’s time to bring the tears back.

As this show is being billed as Ozzy’s final show, when the last few chords ring out we may very well have seen the last of a genuine, bonafide rock hero on the stage.

But the night is not just about Ozzy, with the proceeds of the event going to a Parkinson’s foundation as well as Birmingham’s Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

So wipe away thy tears, as this is set to be the heavy metal rock show of the century.

Tickets are on sale on the 14th of February, and you can go grab yours here.