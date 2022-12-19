Watch St Vincent team up with Metallica for ‘Nothing Else Matters’

St Vincent and Metallica joined forces to perform Nothing Else Matters at the third annual Helping Hands charity concert.

St Vincent joined Metallica on stage as a special guest on Friday (December 16), during the band’s third annual Helping Hands benefit show, created to raise funds for their self-founded charity, All Within My Hands.

Captivating the crowd with her powerhouse vocals, St Vincent and Metallica frontman, James Hetfield duetted the band’s 1991 hit, Nothing Else Matters.

This year’s Helping Hands concert also featured Greta Van Fleet as a supporting act and Jimmy Kimmel as host. It was streamed live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, via MTV’s YouTube channel and Paramount+ at 5:30 pm (PST).

Watch fan-shot footage of legendary alt-rocker, St Vincent joining Metallica on stage for a striking live performance of Nothing Else Matters via Twitter below.

During the show, Metallica also live-debuted their latest single, Lux Æterna. The track is lifted from their forthcoming album, 72 Seasons, which is slated for release on April 14, 2023. Pre-order here.

As per the charity’s official website, All Within My Hands is “dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.”