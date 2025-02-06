Get ready to drool – Korg’s Handytraxx turntables actually fit in your bag

We’re suckers for gear that looks this good – looks like the battle for the best portable record player just got serious

Korg has officially unveiled the Handytraxx Play, Handytraxx 1Bit, and Handytraxx Tube, a trio of high-end turntables built for crate diggers, scratch DJs, and audiophiles on the move.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because these bad boys are a spiritual successor to the iconic Vestax Handytrax – the holy grail of portable turntables that’s been a go-to for scratch artists and vinyl lovers for decades.

Handytraxx Play

The Handytraxx Play (RRP $779) is a game-changer for portablists, packing in a pro-grade crossfader, a built-in looper, and digital effects—all in a compact, grab-and-go design.

Expect an ultra-smooth scratch fader, BPM detection, and a filter/delay section built for real-time manipulation. Add in a cue function and built-in speaker, and you’ve got a full DJ rig in your backpack.

Handytraxx 1Bit

Vinyl purists, meet your new best friend. The Handytraxx 1Bit (RRP $1,899) records in 1-bit ultra-high-fidelity audio, capturing every crackle and pop in insane detail.

With USB connectivity, built-in Nutube vacuum tube tech, and AudioGate software for easy conversion, it’s a dream for anyone looking to digitize their collection without sacrificing warmth and character.

Handytraxx Tube

If you want your records dripping in rich, analog tube warmth, the Handytraxx Tube (RRP $1,499) has your name all over it. Equipped with Korg’s Nutube triode vacuum tube, this model enhances vinyl playback with deep, organic harmonics, giving your records an unmistakable depth and character.

With built-in stereo speakers and a carefully designed signal path, it’s built to make your wax sound bigger and better wherever you are.

These beasts are set to land in mid-March, and if history tells us anything, they won’t stay on shelves for long. Whether you’re a scratch fiend, a Hi-Fi nerd, or just need the best-sounding turntable that actually fits in your bag, Korg’s Handytraxx series is ready to roll.

Check out their website for more info.