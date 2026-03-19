Four new Aussie releases we are digging right now

These are the new releases landing today, and there’s plenty to get across.

Across the board, artists are stepping into new eras, sharpening their sound, and dropping tracks that feel built to stick.

From rising names making bold moves to established acts refining their craft, it’s a strong mix of music that’s worth diving into right now.

OLD MERVS

Old Mervs come through with ‘Heavy In The Morning’, a bright, jangly indie-rock track that feels made for big singalongs and long summer days.

It’s got that loose, surfy feel they do so well, turning small moments into something bigger.

There’s a nostalgic edge to it, but it still feels forward-looking.

They’re already playing it live on their regional tour, where it’s been landing well with crowds.

With US and Canada dates and festival slots locked in, things are lining up for a big 2026.

MEGA FÄUNA

MEGA FÄUNA’s debut album softmore plays out like a slow drift.

It’s hazy, gentle indie that doesn’t rush anything, letting each track breathe.

The emotional side is there, but it never feels heavy-handed.

Songs like ‘heartbeat’ and ‘make believe’ show off their softer touch, with layered sounds and warm vocals tying it all together.

There’s a clear sense of growth here, both in sound and confidence.

It feels like a step up – more defined, but still easy to sink into.

BUDJERAH

Budjerah is stepping into a new phase with his debut album Gentleman.

The title track sets the tone—smooth, soulful, and grounded in classic R&B.

You can hear the time that’s gone into this one, with songs shaped by personal experiences and a clear sense of direction.

It’s not just about showing range, but about defining who he is as an artist.

With ARIA wins and a growing audience behind him, this feels like a proper statement.

FLETCHER KENT

Fletcher Kent keeps building with ‘Don’t You Want It’, a big, emotional indie-folk track about chasing your goals and what it costs.

There’s a real honesty to it – his voice sits front and centre, carrying the weight of the lyrics.

It builds nicely without overdoing it, landing somewhere between intimate and anthemic.

After a run of live shows and support slots, he’s clearly finding his footing.

This one just adds to the momentum.