RØDE NTH-50 Review – Headphone Month

RØDE’s NTH-50s modernise the classic DJ on-ear formula with lightweight comfort, punchy sound and rugged, gig-ready design.

RØDE has taken a long, hard look at the on-ear headphones that have dominated DJ booths and live recording setups for decades and decided it was time for an update. The NTH-50s feel like a direct response to that legacy, keeping the core functionality that works while refining almost everything around it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

The first thing that stands out is the weight. At just 220 grams, they sit comfortably on the lighter end of the spectrum, but they don’t feel flimsy in the slightest. The build is solid, with a scratch-resistant matte finish that feels purpose-built for life on the move. These are clearly designed to be thrown in and out of a gig bag without a second thought. RØDE has also carried over the dual-sided cable system from the NTH-100s, which is a small but genuinely important detail for DJs. Being able to choose which side your cable runs from makes a real difference when you’re working around mixers and crowded setups.

Comfort is where on-ear headphones usually fall apart, but the NTH-50s handle it better than most. RØDE has introduced a contoured headband with a recessed section to relieve pressure on the top of your head, paired with memory foam ear cushions that soften the clamp without sacrificing stability. They stay secure without that crushing feeling that tends to creep in after twenty minutes, making them genuinely usable for longer sets. Passive isolation sits around -21 dBA, which is more than enough to keep your cue mix clear in loud environments without relying on active noise cancelling.

Under the hood, the NTH-50s are built around custom 40mm dynamic drivers and a resonant chamber design that gives them a noticeably punchy character. There’s a bit of extra weight in the low end compared to their over-ear counterparts, which actually works in their favour for DJing and live tracking. Kick drums and basslines feel full and present, while the top end still carries enough detail for more critical listening. With a frequency response stretching from 5Hz to 35kHz, they’re more than capable of handling both performance and production duties.

At around $170 in Australia, the value proposition is strong. You’re getting a professional-grade set of on-ears with a lifetime warranty and a modular design that allows for easy part replacement, which adds a level of longevity that a lot of competitors simply don’t offer.

For DJs, producers, or anyone who needs a reliable, travel-ready pair of headphones, the NTH-50s strike a compelling balance between durability, comfort, and sound. They don’t reinvent the category, but they refine it in all the right places, and that’s exactly what most people actually need.