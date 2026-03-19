BABYMETAL World Tour 2026 Setlist and Set Times

BABYMETAL don’t just bend the rules of metal, they rewrite them entirely.
Blending blistering metal with J-pop melodies and tightly choreographed performance, the Japanese trio have built a sound and stage presence that feels as theatrical as it is explosive.
Albums like BABYMETAL and Metal Galaxy showcase their ability to swing from relentless riffs to sugary hooks without missing a beat, creating a style that’s equal parts chaos and precision.
They’re loud, surreal and unapologetically over the top. And somehow, they make it all feel effortless, turning genre collision into something that not only works, but absolutely rips live.
BABYMETAL Setlist
As per BABYMETAL’s most recent show at John Cain Arena, Melbourne, Australia – March 17, 2026
BABYMETAL DEATH
Doki Doki ☆ Morning
from me to u
Song 3 (BABYMETAL × Slaughter to Prevail)
KxAxWxAxIxI
Kon! Kon! (with Bloodywood — Jayant Bhadula and Raoul Kerr only)
METALI!! (preceded by KAMI Band solos)
Algorism
Monochrome
RATATATA (BABYMETAL × Electric Callboy)
PA PA YA!!
Gimme Chocolate!!
Encore:
Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!
Road of Resistance
BABYMETAL Set Times
6:00pm – Doors
7:00pm – Magnolia Park
8:00pm – Bloodywood
9:15pm – BABYMETAL
Mar 19 – Horden Pavillion – Sydney, Australia
Support: Bloodywood & Magnolia Park
Mar 20 – Horden Pavillion – Sydney, Australia
Support: Bloodywood & Magnolia Park
Mar 22 – Riverstage – Brisbane, Australia
Support: Bloodywood
Mar 29 – Tokyo Garden Theatre – Tokyo, Japan
With: maximum the hormone, ATARASHII GAKKO!
Mar 30 – Zepp Haneda – Tokyo, Japan
BABYMETAL will then perform at the Dead Pop Festival, and then continue through Europe for the rest of their tour.
Head here for tour info.