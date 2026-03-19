BABYMETAL World Tour 2026 Setlist and Set Times

BABYMETAL don’t just bend the rules of metal, they rewrite them entirely.

Blending blistering metal with J-pop melodies and tightly choreographed performance, the Japanese trio have built a sound and stage presence that feels as theatrical as it is explosive.

Albums like BABYMETAL and Metal Galaxy showcase their ability to swing from relentless riffs to sugary hooks without missing a beat, creating a style that’s equal parts chaos and precision.

They’re loud, surreal and unapologetically over the top. And somehow, they make it all feel effortless, turning genre collision into something that not only works, but absolutely rips live.

BABYMETAL Setlist

As per BABYMETAL’s most recent show at John Cain Arena, Melbourne, Australia – March 17, 2026

BABYMETAL DEATH

Doki Doki ☆ Morning

from me to u

Song 3 (BABYMETAL × Slaughter to Prevail)

KxAxWxAxIxI

Kon! Kon! (with Bloodywood — Jayant Bhadula and Raoul Kerr only)

METALI!! (preceded by KAMI Band solos)

Algorism

Monochrome

RATATATA (BABYMETAL × Electric Callboy)

PA PA YA!!

Gimme Chocolate!!

Encore:

Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!

Road of Resistance

BABYMETAL Set Times

6:00pm – Doors

7:00pm – Magnolia Park

8:00pm – Bloodywood

9:15pm – BABYMETAL

Mar 19 – Horden Pavillion – Sydney, Australia

Support: Bloodywood & Magnolia Park

Mar 20 – Horden Pavillion – Sydney, Australia

Support: Bloodywood & Magnolia Park

Mar 22 – Riverstage – Brisbane, Australia

Support: Bloodywood

Mar 29 – Tokyo Garden Theatre – Tokyo, Japan

With: maximum the hormone, ATARASHII GAKKO!

Mar 30 – Zepp Haneda – Tokyo, Japan

BABYMETAL will then perform at the Dead Pop Festival, and then continue through Europe for the rest of their tour.

Head here for tour info.