Jason Earles was living a double life on Hannah Montana

Jason Earles faked being a teenager and got away with it…sort of

Jason Earles spent years convincing an entire generation he was a chaotic teenage boy…while secretly being closer in age to their parents.

On the Best of Both Our Worlds podcast, the actor admitted that when he auditioned, he told producers he was 18.

In reality, he was 28, a ten-year age gap he kept under wraps to land a role as a 16-year-old.

“I was desperately afraid that I was going to be fired and recast because I had a big secret,” he said. Which makes sense, Disney Channel doesn’t exactly roll out casting calls for ‘very young’ looking almost 30-year-old’s.

According to Earles, no one at the network caught on “until halfway through the first season,” meaning he was maintaining this double life while the show found its footing.

When it finally came out, the reveal wasn’t explosive, an executive simply approached him and said, “Hey, so you’re 28.” Earles didn’t even try to spin it. “I am,” he replied.

To add to the absurdity, Earles went on to inform them that the girl he kept making out with was his wife.

The exchange ended with a warning to not have kids, at least not just yet, and then Jason Earles was able to continue filming like nothing happened.

Miley Cryrus was living a double life onscreen, and her TV brother was doing the exact same thing behind the scenes.