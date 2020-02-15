Get your first look at Robert Pattinson at the new Batman

It seems clear now that the Batman series of films are just going to stay on a continuous cycle, filtering their way through different actors and their portrayals of The Caped Crusader.

Robert Pattinson is the new man to strap on the bat suit and fight crime.

Robert Pattinson has entered comic book stardom with his latest career move. The Batman is next on the schedule for the brit movie star.

Pattinson spoke to Variety last year about the reboot and mentioned, “you do feel very powerful immediately,” when asked about trying Matt Reeves’ interpretation of the Batsuit on.

We were all very lucky to see test footage of The Batman yesterday, a rare insight into the early stages of production courtesy of Reeves’ screen test with Pattinson. The shot is a darkroom-style composition with a dark figure slowly coming to focus in the midst of a red and grainy haze.

20 seconds in we see the iconic bat symbol on a chest plate and then, Pattinson’s masked face. It’s clear from the 55-second clip that we are getting a familiar yet original version of the famous outfit.

Unlike the polished and hugely cinematic Christopher Nolan Dark Knight trilogy or the creatively brilliant Tim Burton interpretation, this version seems haunting. Reeves, famous for Cloverfield, War for the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Let Me In has moving vision, a hopefully fresh and dark twist for The Batman.

All in all, how do we feel about an ex-vampire playing a bat-man? Maybe watch his chilling screen test before jumping to conclusions.