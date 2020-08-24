We’re giving away a double pass to see ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’!

Let’s rock! Been hanging out to see Bill & Ted Face the Music this September? We’ve got a double pass with your name on it.

We’ve always lived by the phrase “be excellent to each other”, which is why we’ve secured a double pass to see Bill & Ted Face the Music for our awesome readers.

If you’re itching to see what excellent adventures William S. Preston Esquire and Theodore Logan will get up to next, you’re not alone. Here’s your chance to bring a mate along for the ride and experience the next instalment of a cult classic franchise.

Bill & Ted Face the Music, starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, hits Australian screens on September 10th, and our double pass will be valid for you and a friend at any participating cinema. As this is Australia-only, you must be an Australian resident to enter.

To enter, all you need to do is like and comment on the Facebook post below:

Bill & Ted Face the Music sees our favourite slackers return to the silver screen for the first time since 1991. Yet to fulfil their destiny as the Wyld Stallyns, the pair will enlist the help of their daughters (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine) and a host of historical figures to save life as we know. Bodacious.

Check out the trailer below. And party on, dudes.