Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman dies aged 64

Jack Sherman, the second guitarist for Red Hot Chili Peppers who joined the band around the time of their debut album, has sadly passed away.

Sherman played on the band’s self-titled debut album, as well as their first US tour. The band paid tribute to the late guitarist on Twitter.

Following the departure of co-founder and guitarist Hillel Slovak, who left to focus on another band, What Is This?, Sherman joined RHCP in 1983. He went on to co-write and record the band’s debut album, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, which was recorded by Gang of Four‘s Andy Gill. Following this, Sherman joined the band on their first US tour. Sherman also co-wrote the band’s sophomore album, Freaky Styley, however, he was fired before recording began, replaced by original guitarist Slovak. Sherman would make occasional appearances on later work by the band, including Mother’s Milk and The Abbey Road EP.

It’s no secret that there was tension between Sherman and frontman Anthony Kiedis, and in 2012, when the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, neither Sherman nor other one time guitarist, Dave Navarro, were recognised as former members. Despite this, the band took to Twitter over the weekend to pay tribute to Sherman, acknowledging “all times good, bad and in between.”

He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform. — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) August 22, 2020

Others have taken to Twitter to pay their respects to the musician.

