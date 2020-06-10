Check out the wild first trailer for ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’

The trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third film in the beloved Bill & Ted series starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter has just dropped.

Aptly, the trailer came out on June 9, which is National Bill & Ted Day. Check it out below.

The trailer for the long-awaited Bill & Ted Face the Music featuring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter has dropped, with the film due to come out in August.

The latest film follows on from Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991), as well as numerous spin-offs including both an animated and live-action television series, video games, and comic books. The sci-fi comedy series follows the story of two time-travelling metal-head slacker friends, Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted Theodore Logan.

The latest film sees the duo return to their time-travelling ways, except this time they’re middle-aged. It also features their daughters – Thea Preston who is played by Samara Weaving and Billie Logan Brigette Lundy-Paine – as well as appearances from Arcade Fire‘s Win Butler and rapper Kid Cudi.

“Proud and humbled to be a member of the Future Council, formed on day 1 after the defeat of former president ‘Basement Boy’ in November of 2020,” Butler described in an Instagram post featuring the trailer.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is out August 21. Check out the trailer and poster below.

