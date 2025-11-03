It’s a wrap on Country Music Month at Happy Mag

Live sessions, interviews, and new talent, this month was all about Aussie country.

October has been all about celebrating Australian country music, and we’ve loved being in the thick of it.

From live sessions to interviews and merch drops, we’ve been shining a light on the artists making waves across the country music scene.

Kyarna crushed us with her Live from Happy session ‘My Brother’s Name,’ alongside Charley Castle with ‘Poison The Well,’ Minor Gold’s ‘Lighter Shade of Blue,’ Hot Minute’s cover of ‘Sister Golden Hair,’ Molly Millington’s ‘Just Drive,’ and Fanny Lumsden’s addictive new track ‘Look At Me Now.’

We also took a closer look at Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ for our Why It Mattered series, shared some of our favourite emerging and blak country artists from across Australia, and dropped some seriously great tees for fans to grab a piece of the month.

A big thank you to our Country Music Month partners, Will + Bear, Seeker Brewing, Noise Machines, and Tokyo Lamington.

With highlights like Bella Mackensie’s interview, live ACMM sessions, and spotlights on rising talent, Happy’s Country Music Month put the spotlight firmly on the scene.