In a powerful and intimate performance, First Nations artist Kyarna recently graced the studio for a special Country Music Month Live from Happy session.

The Yuin Nation singer-songwriter, known for her poignant country-folk storytelling, delivered a stunning and emotionally raw rendition of her song, ‘My Brother’s Name,’ captivating all in attendance.

Despite being an emerging artist, Kyarna boasts a formidable musical pedigree, having already shared stages with Australian legends Paul Kelly and Troy Cassar-Daley, and supported the late Uncle Archie Roach.

Adding to this momentum, she has been hand-selected to join Liz Stringer on her upcoming Australian tour.

Fans will have another chance to experience her compelling live show soon, as she is set to perform at SXSW Sydney.

This session was made possible with support from sponsors Will + Bear, Tokyo Lamington, and Seeker, who are committed to uplifting rising musical talent.



