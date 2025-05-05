Matteo Zuppi Is the Fan Favourite for Pope in Fantapapa, the Fantasy Football-Inspired Papal Election Game

Some people spend their free time doomscrolling, some knit, and others—75,000 of them, to be exact—are currently playing a fantasy football game about who’s going to be the next pope.

It’s called Fantapapa, and yes, it’s just as weird and wonderful as it sounds.

The concept? You pick 11 cardinals you think have that papal je ne sais quoi.

Your main man goes in as captain, the long shot takes the goalkeeper spot, and you score points based on how much media attention your holy lineup gets.

Bonus points if you manage to guess the pope’s name, the number of voting rounds, and when the white smoke finally drifts over Vatican City.

As of May 5, the fan fave is Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Archbishop of Bologna, followed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle.

They’re not just popular with punters—they’re actually topping bookie lists too.

So either the players have divine intuition or they’re seriously dialled into Vatican tea.

Zuppi’s got strong support from female players, while fourth-place Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa (yes, that name is real) is also pulling a lot of love.

There’s even a surprise top 10 appearance from Cardinal Fabio Baggio, possibly because he shares a last name with iconic Italian footballer Roberto Baggio.

And at the other end of the lineup? Cardinal Mykola Bychok, the world’s youngest cardinal and the Ukrainian archbishop of Melbourne, is a go-to pick for goalkeeper—symbolic benchwarmer energy.

What makes Fantapapa so charming is that there’s no cash, no ads, and no prizes—just vibes, curiosity, and a little light heresy.

It’s also kind of democratic in a retro way: back in the day, regular Romans actually helped elect the pope.

If you want to join the most niche fantasy league of all time, head to fantapapa.org.

May your team be blessed with points, and possibly a little divine intervention.